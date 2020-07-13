U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, (right), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), greets U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples, prior to a CJTF-HOA command mission briefing at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 13, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6274308 VIRIN: 200713-F-LF886-0001 Resolution: 3755x2503 Size: 2.14 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.