    CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT [Image 3 of 6]

    CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    (From left) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA); and U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle D. Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ); at CJTF-HOA headquarters, July 13, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

