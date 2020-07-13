(From left) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA); and U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle D. Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ); at CJTF-HOA headquarters, July 13, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6274307 VIRIN: 200713-F-LF886-0005 Resolution: 4583x3666 Size: 2.49 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA CG hosts CNREURAFCENT [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.