    CNREURAFCENT visits CJTF-HOA CG [Image 2 of 6]

    CNREURAFCENT visits CJTF-HOA CG

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), meets with Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gary, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples, during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 14, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 09:44
    Photo ID: 6274306
    VIRIN: 200714-F-LN908-0786
    Resolution: 5787x3858
    Size: 892.74 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNREURAFCENT visits CJTF-HOA CG [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

