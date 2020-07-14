CNREURAFCENT visits CJTF-HOA CG

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (left), commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), meets with Rear Adm. Christopher S. Gary, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) / commander, Maritime Air Forces, Naples, during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 14, 2020. This is Gray’s first visit to CLDJ since becoming CNREURAFCENT, providing an opportunity to meet with both CLDJ and CJTF-HOA leadership, and gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing missions of the various U.S. military commands throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

