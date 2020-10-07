Landing Zone

Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron exit a Ch-47 Chinook helicopter flown by Army National Guard Soldiers from the 207th Aviation Regiment, on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a Storm Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle (SRTV) July 10, 2020. The Joint Force movement was part of an exercise put on by the U.S. military in Alaska on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson called "JBER Salutes" to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

