Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Into The Light [Image 8 of 10]

    Into The Light

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron exit a Ch-47 Chinook helicopter flown by Army National Guard Soldiers from the 207th Aviation Regiment, on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a Storm Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle (SRTV) July 10, 2020. The Joint Force movement was part of an exercise put on by the U.S. military in Alaska on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson called "JBER Salutes" to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 17:10
    Photo ID: 6273518
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-SR689-0071
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Into The Light [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Standing By
    PJs, Assemble!
    Mount Up
    Line Em Up
    High and Tight
    Mobile and Agile
    Backed In
    Into The Light
    Landing Zone
    Rolling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Salute
    Alaska
    NGB
    Pararescue
    Joint Force
    Air Force
    Army
    Training
    National Guard
    JBER
    Aviaiton
    AKNG
    207th AVN
    212th RSQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT