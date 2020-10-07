Standing By

Staff Sgt. Matthew Gaddy, an Alaska Air National Guard pararescueman assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron stands at a staging area on the Bryant Army Airfield, before hopping on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flown by Army National Guard pilots assigned to the 207th Aviation Regiment, July 10, 2020. The Joint Force movement was part of an exercise put on by the U.S. military in Alaska on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson called "JBER Salutes" to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

