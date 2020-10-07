PJs, Assemble!

Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Diola, Staff Sgt. Matthew Gaddy, Capt. Daniel Warren, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Strikeleather, all assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron, prepare to board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter flown by Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 207th Aviation Regiment at the Bryant Army Airfield, July 10, 2020. The Joint Force movement was part of an exercise put on by the U.S. military in Alaska on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson called "JBER Salutes" to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

