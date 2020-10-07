High and Tight

Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen and Army National Guard aviation Soldiers assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron and 207th Aviation Regiment load the Storm Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle (SRTV) into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Bryant Army Airfield, July 10, 2020. The Joint Force movement was part of an exercise put on by the U.S. military in Alaska on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson called "JBER Salutes" to show appreciation to service members and nearly 100 Anchorage-area “COVID Heroes” and their guests. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount/Released)

