    200710-N-TB852-1008 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 10, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts service khaki uniform inspection [Image 8 of 8]

    200710-N-TB852-1008 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 10, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts service khaki uniform inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    An Officer Development School (ODS) class 20060 student gets her service khaki uniform inspected at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 10. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

