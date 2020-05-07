Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200706-N-TB852-1009 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training

    200706-N-TB852-1009 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Officer Development School (ODS) class 20060 students work to put out a simulated munition shipboard fire at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 15:14
    Photo ID: 6273277
    VIRIN: 200706-N-TB852-1009
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Firefighter
    Rhode Island
    Damage control
    fire training
    Newport
    Officer Training Command
    Officer Development School
    ODS
    OTCN

