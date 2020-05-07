200706-N-TB852-1009 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training

Officer Development School (ODS) class 20060 students work to put out a simulated munition shipboard fire at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6273277
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-TB852-1009
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
