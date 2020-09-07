200710-N-TB852-1005 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 10, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts service khaki uniform inspection

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gary W. McCoy, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, right, measures Officer Development School (ODS) class 20060 student Ensign Aryck Russel’s nametag during a service khaki uniform inspection, July 10. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

