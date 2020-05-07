Lt. Stephanie Norris, a student at Officer Development School (ODS), picks up a helmet and other protective gear before getting into the firefighting simulation trainer at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6273275
|VIRIN:
|200706-N-TB852-1002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|8.5 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200706-N-TB852-1002 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
