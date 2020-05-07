Lt. Stephanie Norris, a student at Officer Development School (ODS), picks up a helmet and other protective gear before getting into the firefighting simulation trainer at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, July 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 15:14 Photo ID: 6273275 VIRIN: 200706-N-TB852-1002 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 8.5 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200706-N-TB852-1002 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.