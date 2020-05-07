Damage Controlman 2nd Class Ray A. Chrismer, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, instructs Officer Development School class 20060 students on safety procedures, July 6. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 15:14 Photo ID: 6273276 VIRIN: 200706-N-TB852-1004 Resolution: 4282x2836 Size: 8.5 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200706-N-TB852-1004 NEWPORT, R.I. (July 6, 2020) Navy Officer Development School (ODS) conducts shipboard firefirghter training [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.