    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course [Image 5 of 6]

    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

    WACKERNHEIM, HE, GERMANY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Spc. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Europe Soldiers and a member of the German Polizei apply first aid to a simulated casualty during the International Combat Lifesavers Course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from the U.S. Army, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 10:06
    Photo ID: 6272737
    VIRIN: 200702-A-NH858-1109
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: WACKERNHEIM, HE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNATO

