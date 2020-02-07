NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

U.S. Army Europe Soldiers and a member of the German Polizei apply first aid to a simulated casualty during the International Combat Lifesavers Course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from the U.S. Army, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

