NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

U.S. Army Europe Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Command Sgt. Major Pedro A. Rivera addresses the graduates of the International Combat Lifesavers course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

