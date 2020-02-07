In lieu of shaking hands, graduates of the International Combat Lifesavers course congratulate each other by bumping elbows in order to maintain COVID-19 face covering and social distancing standards at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 10:06 Photo ID: 6272734 VIRIN: 200702-A-NH858-1151 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 14.7 MB Location: WACKERNHEIM, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.