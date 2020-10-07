Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

    ICSL - International Combat Lifesavers Course

    Photo By Michele Wiencek | U.S. Soldiers and German Soldiers and components of the police from Germany, apply...... read more read more

    WACKERNHEIM, HE, GERMANY

    07.10.2020

    Story by Spc. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WACKERNHEIM, Germany -- NATO partner combat medics participated in the International Combat Lifesaver Course at the Wackernheim Range Complex Military Operations in Urban Terrain site here from Jun. 30 - Jul. 2, 2020.

    Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the hands-on, three-day course.

    The purpose of the ICLS course is to enhance international partnerships and ensure interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios.

    All participants conducted the in-person training while adhering to Department of Defense and host nation COVID-19 restrictions.

    This work, NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course, by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

