NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

WACKERNHEIM, Germany -- NATO partner combat medics participated in the International Combat Lifesaver Course at the Wackernheim Range Complex Military Operations in Urban Terrain site here from Jun. 30 - Jul. 2, 2020.
Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the hands-on, three-day course.
The purpose of the ICLS course is to enhance international partnerships and ensure interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios.
All participants conducted the in-person training while adhering to Department of Defense and host nation COVID-19 restrictions.
