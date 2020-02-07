Tim Cranton, an International Combat Lifesaver course instructor from the Czech Republic, left, demonstrates to students how to respond to casualty on fire during the ICLS course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 10:06
|Photo ID:
|6272736
|VIRIN:
|200702-A-NH858-1021
|Resolution:
|6634x4739
|Size:
|12.46 MB
|Location:
|WACKERNHEIM, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course
LEAVE A COMMENT