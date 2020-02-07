NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

Tim Cranton, an International Combat Lifesaver course instructor from the Czech Republic, left, demonstrates to students how to respond to casualty on fire during the ICLS course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

