    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

    WACKERNHEIM, HE, GERMANY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Spc. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Tim Cranton, an International Combat Lifesaver course instructor from the Czech Republic, left, demonstrates to students how to respond to casualty on fire during the ICLS course at Wackernheim, Germany, July 2, 2020. Combat medics from U.S. Army Europe, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic all participated in the three-day, hands-on course designed to enhance interoperable healthcare at the point of injury through a variety of combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 10:06
    Photo ID: 6272736
    VIRIN: 200702-A-NH858-1021
    Resolution: 6634x4739
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: WACKERNHEIM, HE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course, by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO combat medics participate in International Combat Lifesaver course

    NATO
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNATO

