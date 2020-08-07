Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS [Image 10 of 10]

    Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 8, 2020) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, flies toward the flight deck of the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) to pick up cargo during a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard and the Island Knights are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 19:30
    Photo ID: 6272363
    VIRIN: 200708-N-CZ893-1065
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 916.28 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    The Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    The “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25

