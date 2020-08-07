Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS

EAST CHINA SEA (July 8, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, stands by as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, flies toward the flight deck of the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard and the Island Knights are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

