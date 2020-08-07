EAST CHINA SEA (July 8, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, toward the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard and the Island Knights are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6272352
|VIRIN:
|200708-N-CZ893-1302
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT