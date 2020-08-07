Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard, HSC 25 Conduct RAS

EAST CHINA SEA (July 8, 2020) U.S. Sailors observe as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, drops off cargo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Rafael Peralta, Alan Shepard and the Island Knights are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020