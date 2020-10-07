Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command [Image 5 of 5]

    CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Lt. Travis Starsinic delivers his remarks to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb after assuming command at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California, July 10, 2020. Starsinic relieved Lt. Cmdr. Shea Winterberger after she served two years as the commanding officer for the George Cobb. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Barney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

