CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command

Lt. Travis Starsinic delivers his remarks to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb after assuming command at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California, July 10, 2020. Starsinic relieved Lt. Cmdr. Shea Winterberger after she served two years as the commanding officer for the George Cobb. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)
