CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command

Lt. Cmdr. Shea Winterberger, the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb commanding officer, delivers her remarks during the change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California, July 10, 2020. The George Cobb is the 14th and final "Keeper" Class coastal buoy tender, carrying on the tradition of the mend and women of the Light House Service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)
