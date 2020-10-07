Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command [Image 4 of 5]

    CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Lt. Travis Starsinic relieves Lt. Cmdr. Shea Winterberger for the command of the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California, July 10, 2020. The George Cobb's area of responsibility spans from the U.S.-Mexico border to San Francisco Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)

