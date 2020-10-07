The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter George Cobb listen to Lt. Cmdr. Shea Winterberger, the commanding officer of the George Cobb, deliver her remarks during the change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach in San Pedro, California, July 10, 2020. Winterberger was relieved by Lt. Travis Starsinic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 14:36
|Photo ID:
|6271339
|VIRIN:
|200710-G-ZK759-976
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CGC George Cobb Change-of-Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Barney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
