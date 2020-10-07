Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    3D MEB change of command

    JAPAN

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, incoming commanding general, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), delivers comments during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. Ellison took command of the MEB from Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock. Ellison's previous assignment was the Director of Expeditionary Warfare School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:32
    Photo ID: 6270731
    VIRIN: 200710-M-YY851-1041
    Resolution: 4184x2493
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3D MEB change of command
    3D MEB change of command
    3D MEB change of command
    3D MEB change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3D MEB change of command

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    COC
    III MEF
    3DMEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT