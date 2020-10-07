Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, incoming commanding general, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), delivers comments during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. Ellison took command of the MEB from Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock. Ellison's previous assignment was the Director of Expeditionary Warfare School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:32 Photo ID: 6270731 VIRIN: 200710-M-YY851-1041 Resolution: 4184x2493 Size: 5.73 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.