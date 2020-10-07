3D MEB change of command

Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, incoming commanding general, 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), delivers comments during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. Ellison took command of the MEB from Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock. Ellison's previous assignment was the Director of Expeditionary Warfare School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)
