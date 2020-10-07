3D MEB change of command

The commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison at the Marine Corps Base Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020.



Rock joined 3D MEB as the commanding general in 2019 while also assuming the position as deputy commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force. Marines and Sailors under his command conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear training; they also conducted Joint Humanitarian Operations Course and Underwater Egress Training.



“Almost everyone appreciates and wants what MEB’s bring; a ready, rapidly deployable, command element who can get after problems and provide options for the MEF commander.” Rock said.



According to Rock, there was no moment greater than the other because every operation they conducted was essential to 3D MEB and the Asia-Pacific region.



As the command element, Rock and his team were responsible for providing expeditionary command and control for all contingency, crisis response and theater-level operations in order to mitigate regional insecurity with an underlying mission to the alert contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF).



Ellison, coming from being the Director of Expeditionary Warfare School, assumed command and said he is looking forward to continuing the successful operations that 3D MEB Marines and Sailors have done in the past.



“I have seen nothing but incredible things from this MEB,” said Ellison. “From what they’ve done in the past and the plans for the future, and I am excited to work alongside our partners and the service members within 3D MEB.”



The mission of 3D MEB is to provide a MAGTF capable headquarters that can rapidly deploy to fulfill the Geographic Combatant Commander’s requirements when directed.



Rock's next assignment will be Director, Strategy and Plans Division, which falls under Plans, Policies & Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps.

