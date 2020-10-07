3D MEB change of command

Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, left, outgoing commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, right, incoming commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participate in a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the out-going commanding general to the incoming commanding general. — at Camp Courtney. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

