Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, left, outgoing commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, right, incoming commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participate in a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the out-going commanding general to the incoming commanding general. — at Camp Courtney. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6270729
|VIRIN:
|200710-M-YY851-133
|Resolution:
|4454x2729
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT