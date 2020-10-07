Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, outgoing commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, delivers comments during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. Rock relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison. Rock's next assignment will be Director, Strategy and Plans Division, which falls under Plans, Policies & Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:36 Photo ID: 6270730 VIRIN: 200710-M-YY851-1037 Resolution: 2965x1883 Size: 3.14 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.