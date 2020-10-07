Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, outgoing commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, delivers comments during a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. Rock relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison. Rock's next assignment will be Director, Strategy and Plans Division, which falls under Plans, Policies & Operations, Headquarters Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6270730
|VIRIN:
|200710-M-YY851-1037
|Resolution:
|2965x1883
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3D MEB change of command [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
