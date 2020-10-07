Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MEB change of command [Image 1 of 4]

    3D MEB change of command

    JAPAN

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, left, outgoing commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Kyle B. Ellison, right, incoming commanding general of 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, participate in a change of command ceremony at Camp Courtney, July 10, 2020. The ceremony represents the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the out-going commanding general to the incoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 02:36
    Location: JP
