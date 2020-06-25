Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training [Image 9 of 12]

    R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    A pilot from the 143d Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, fastens his seatbelt in a C130J Super Hercules, June 25, 2020, at Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. The pilot participated in a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training mission with the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard, to meet annual currency and proficiency requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Air Mobility Command
    Airpower
    Aerial Photography
    Airborne
    Rhode Island Army National Guard
    C130J Super Hercules
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Airborne Infantry
    Air-to-ground
    Static Line Parachute
    56th Troop Command
    Rhode Warriors
    143d Airlift Wing
    ground-to-air
    We Are RHODY
    ReadyAF
    Rhode Island’s Home Team
    Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training
    JA ATT
    Westover Air Force Reserve

