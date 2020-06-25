R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training

A pilot from the 143d Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard, fastens his seatbelt in a C130J Super Hercules, June 25, 2020, at Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. The pilot participated in a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training mission with the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard, to meet annual currency and proficiency requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

