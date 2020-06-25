A Rhode Island Army National Guard Soldier fastens a belt on another Soldiers parachute, June 25, 2020, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The soldiers participated in a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training to maintain their annual currency and proficiency requirements for static line parachute jumps. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 17:54 Photo ID: 6270424 VIRIN: 200625-Z-SW662-1333 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.62 MB Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.