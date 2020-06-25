R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training

A pilot assigned to the 143d Airlift Wing, taxis a C130J Super Hercules on the flightline, June 25, 2020, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The pilot participated in the Joint Airborne and Transportability Training, which ensured the currency and proficiency for both the 143AW aircrew and 56th Troop Command Soldiers. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

