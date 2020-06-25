A Soldier from the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard inspects the parachute of a fellow Soldier, June 25, 2020, adjacent to a C130J Super Hercules at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The soldiers participated in a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training which met annual currency and proficiency requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6270420
|VIRIN:
|200625-Z-SW662-1306
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
