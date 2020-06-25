R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training

Paratroopers from the Rhode Island Army National Guard stand ready to board a 143d Airlift Wing C130J Super Hercules, June 25, 2020, at Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. The paratroopers completed airborne operations during a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training which ensured their annual currency and proficiency requirements. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)

