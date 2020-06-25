Paratroopers from the Rhode Island Army National Guard stand ready to board a 143d Airlift Wing C130J Super Hercules, June 25, 2020, at Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. The paratroopers completed airborne operations during a Joint Airborne and Air Transportability Training which ensured their annual currency and proficiency requirements. (National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Deirdre Salvas, 143 AW/PA)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 17:53
|Photo ID:
|6270428
|VIRIN:
|200625-Z-SW662-1436
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
This work, R.I.’s Home Team conducts Joint Airborne Air Transportability Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
