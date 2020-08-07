Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200708-A-ZN169-007 [Image 4 of 4]

    200708-A-ZN169-007

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Volunteers take nasal swabs of Fort Jackson community members at a COVID-19 drive through testing at Fort Jackson July 8. The installation and the Medical University of South Carolina provided the testing. Testing will also take place July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

