Volunteers take nasal swabs of Fort Jackson community members at a COVID-19 drive through testing at Fort Jackson July 8. The installation and the Medical University of South Carolina provided the testing. Testing will also take place July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6269983
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-ZN169-020
|Resolution:
|3050x2206
|Size:
|926.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200708-A-ZN169-020 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT