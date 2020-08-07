Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200708-A-ZN169-001 [Image 1 of 4]

    200708-A-ZN169-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Fort Jackson community line up for drive through COVID-19 testing July 8 near the Palmetto Falls Water Park on post. Fort Jackson and the Medical University of South Carolina teamed up to provide the testing. Testing will also take place July 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 13:14
    Photo ID: 6269981
    VIRIN: 200708-A-ZN169-001
    Resolution: 2390x3265
    Size: 606.84 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200708-A-ZN169-001 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200708-A-ZN169-001
    200708-A-ZN169-005
    200708-A-ZN169-020
    200708-A-ZN169-007

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post offers COVID-19 testing

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    testing
    MUSC
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    #VictoryStartsHere
    COVID-19
    ATC Fort Jackson
    TRADOCplus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT