200708-A-ZN169-001

Members of the Fort Jackson community line up for drive through COVID-19 testing July 8 near the Palmetto Falls Water Park on post. Fort Jackson and the Medical University of South Carolina teamed up to provide the testing. Testing will also take place July 10.

