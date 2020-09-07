Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post offers COVID-19 testing

    Volunteers take nasal swabs of Fort Jackson community members at a COVID-19 drive through testing location.

    Fort Jackson along with the Medical University of South Carolina began free COVID-19 testing on post July 8.

    The post and MUSC will also be offering testing July 10 for people who are authorized post access. The drive through testing location, off Marion Street near the Palmetto Falls Water Park, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    “I encourage everyone who is eligible to take the test whether you have symptoms or not,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “This is a we thing, not a me thing.”

    Participants must comply with COVID-19 screening criteria at the gate; wear a mask while waiting for the test and bring a valid picture identification. Results will take between five and seven to seven days, and participants will be called if the test is positive. People will be able to track their information online as well.

    MUSC provided all medical personnel and its mobile testing equipment.

    Registration is preferred and will help expedite testing but is not required.

