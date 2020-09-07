Fort Jackson Public Affairs
Fort Jackson along with the Medical University of South Carolina began free COVID-19 testing on post July 8.
The post and MUSC will also be offering testing July 10 for people who are authorized post access. The drive through testing location, off Marion Street near the Palmetto Falls Water Park, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I encourage everyone who is eligible to take the test whether you have symptoms or not,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “This is a we thing, not a me thing.”
Participants must comply with COVID-19 screening criteria at the gate; wear a mask while waiting for the test and bring a valid picture identification. Results will take between five and seven to seven days, and participants will be called if the test is positive. People will be able to track their information online as well.
MUSC provided all medical personnel and its mobile testing equipment.
Registration is preferred and will help expedite testing but is not required.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 13:14
|Story ID:
|373625
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Post offers COVID-19 testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT