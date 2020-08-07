Members of the Fort Jackson community line up for drive through COVID-19 testing July 8 near the Palmetto Falls Water Park on post. Fort Jackson and the Medical University of South Carolina teamed up to provide the testing. Testing will also take place July 10.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6269982
|VIRIN:
|200708-A-ZN169-005
|Resolution:
|4152x1928
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200708-A-ZN169-005 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT