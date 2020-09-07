Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. Army Europe commanding general, delivers remarks during an assumption of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony July 9 at Kleber Kaserne, Germany. Cavoli was the presiding officer as Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson took command of Regional Health Command Europe and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell assumed responsibility as the RHCE command sergeant major.

