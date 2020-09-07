Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson delivers remarks during an assumption of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony July 9 at Kleber Kaserne, Germany. Thompson took command of Regional Health Command Europe.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6269787
|VIRIN:
|200709-A-PB921-0018
|Resolution:
|1200x1333
|Size:
|222.19 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team
LEAVE A COMMENT