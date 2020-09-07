Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team [Image 2 of 5]

    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Brunell delivers remarks during an assumption of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony July 9 at Kleber Kaserne, Germany. Brunell assumed responsibility as the Regional Health Command Europe command sergeant major.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:14
    Photo ID: 6269788
    VIRIN: 200709-A-PB921-0021
    Resolution: 1200x1388
    Size: 195.99 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team
    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team
    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team
    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team
    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT