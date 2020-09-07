Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

In order to maintain social distancing standards, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Baller simulates handing the Regional Health Command Europe flag to Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. Army Europe commanding general. Cavoli was the presiding officer as Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson took command of RHCE and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell assumed responsibility as the RHCE command sergeant major.

