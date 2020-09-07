In order to maintain social distancing standards, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Baller simulates handing the Regional Health Command Europe flag to Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the U.S. Army Europe commanding general. Cavoli was the presiding officer as Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson took command of RHCE and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell assumed responsibility as the RHCE command sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6269790
|VIRIN:
|200709-A-PB921-0011
|Resolution:
|1200x824
|Size:
|230.14 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
