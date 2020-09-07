Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Regional Health Command Europe welcomed its new command team during an assumption of command and assumption of responsibility ceremony July 9 at Kleber Kaserne, Germany.



Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson took command of RHCE and Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell assumed responsibility as the RHCE command sergeant major.



The ceremony’s presiding officer was Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe’s commanding general, who commended the RHCE team for its leadership throughout the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We didn’t understand coronavirus and we were learning as we went along,” said Cavoli. “U.S. Army Europe relied on this command entirely. There are 168,000 Americans that Command Sgt. Maj. [Robert] Abernathy and I are responsible for. We honestly didn’t know if we could protect them but we did with remarkable success and we continue to do so. General Thompson - the organization you have just taken command of, is the organization that ensured that for us.”



Thompson comes to RHCE from U.S. Army Forces Command at Ft. Bragg, N.C., where he served as the command surgeon.



“To the RHCE team, I’m really looking forward to serving with all of you and the opportunity to serve here in Europe,” said Thompson.



In his remarks, Thompson also noted that the command needs to continue to focus on COVID-19.



“It’s been a challenging time as we continue on with the battle against COVID,” said Thompson. “We will need to continue to be on our ‘A-game’ while we continue to help ensure the readiness of our Army and ourselves.”



Thompson also thanked his family for their continued support throughout his Army career.



Brunell was most recently assigned as the Command Sergeant Major of the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, TX. As RHCE’s senior enlisted Soldier, he focused his remarks on providing training and guidance to the rest of the command.



“To the Soldiers of Regional Health Command Europe, I look forward to serving with you, hearing you and training with you,” said Brunell. “I look forward to providing resources, training, and the support you need to accomplish your mission and serve our beneficiaries throughout Europe.”



RHCE is the only Regional Health Command in the Army that is fully forward stationed. It is responsible for all Army medical treatment facilities, dental clinics, veterinary clinics and public health services within the European Command.



RHCE is made up of four subordinate commands: Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Medical Department Activity Bavaria, Dental Health Command Europe and Public Health Command Europe. Together they enable RHCE to provide a trained, ready and capable health force.



RHCE offers world-class health care to Department of Defense beneficiaries and their families serving in EUCOM, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command areas of responsibility.



To learn more about RHCE, visit https://rhce.amedd.army.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 10:14 Story ID: 373602 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Health Command Europe welcomes new command team, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.