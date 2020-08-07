Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    354th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    354th LRS welcomes new commander

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Williamson (right) renders a salute to Col. Chad Bondurant (left), the 354th Mission Support Group commander, upon relinquishing command of the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The 354th LRS ensures the capability to mobilize, provide operational sustainment, and receive cargo and personnel in support of the base wartime taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 19:10
    Photo ID: 6269437
    VIRIN: 200708-F-BG083-1072
    Resolution: 3825x2732
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    354th LRS welcomes new commander
    354th LRS welcomes new commander
    354th LRS welcomes new commander
    354th LRS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CoC
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Change of Command
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW
    354th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    354th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT