354th LRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Williamson (right) renders a salute to Col. Chad Bondurant (left), the 354th Mission Support Group commander, upon relinquishing command of the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The 354th LRS ensures the capability to mobilize, provide operational sustainment, and receive cargo and personnel in support of the base wartime taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US