354th LRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Starkey (right) renders a salute to Col. Chad Bondurant (left), the 354th Mission Support Group commander, upon assuming command of the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The 354th LRS is responsible for managing and maintaining the government vehicle fleet which incorporates an immense and diverse snow fleet in addition to all the cargo, passenger and household goods movements for Eielson AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

