354th LRS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Starkey, the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) commander, addresses the 354th LRS Airmen via a Facebook Live feed during a change of command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The change of command ceremony highlights the formal change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

